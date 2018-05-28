2 killed in eastern Iowa crash involving car and motorcycle

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Two people have died in an eastern Iowa crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Authorities say officers responded to the crash in Waterloo around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the motorcycle and a passenger in the car died at the scene.

The car's driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities have not released the names of those who were involved in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.