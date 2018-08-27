https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/2-injured-in-Everett-hotel-explosion-13186075.php
2 injured in Everett hotel explosion
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Everett police say two people were injured in an explosion at an Everett hotel.
Police say a man and a woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday afternoon. They were taken to local hospitals.
Authorities say a butane canister exploded after it was left too close to a candle in a room at the Delta Hotel.
Everett Assistant Fire Marshal Steve Gofort told KOMO there was no sign of a fire when crews arrived but all hotel guests were evacuated as a precaution.
View Comments