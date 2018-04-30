2 in custody, 1 on run after southwest Missouri killing

FOIL, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two suspects in a southwest Missouri killing are in custody and a third is on the run.

The Ozark County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that 73-year-old Lawrence Clinton Brostedt was found dead Saturday afternoon under a tarp on the garage floor of his home in the unincorporated community of Foil. It's located about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) southeast of Springfield.

KYTV reports that it appears that Brostedt was ambushed from behind and shot in the back of the head. His home had been burglarized.

His body was found after one of the suspects was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant and found in possession of three personal checks belonging to Brostedt.

Authorities say the suspect who fled may be headed to Florida.

