2 hurt in southern Indiana restaurant's ceiling collapse
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Two people have suffered minor injuries after part of a ceiling collapsed in a southern Indiana restaurant.
The collapse occurred Friday afternoon at a McAlister's Deli in Clarksville, which is located across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.
Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs says one of the people injured was transported to a hospital.
The News and Tribune reports customers were evacuated from the building, but employees remained inside.
Fire crews stabilized the ceiling, a portion of which collapsed above the food service/register area.
The Clark County Health Department and building commissioner went to the scene.
A person answering the phone at the restaurant after the collapse said it had no comment.
