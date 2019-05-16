2 groups submit bids to study Hartford police culture

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two outside organizations have submitted proposals to evaluate what some critics have called a toxic culture of misogynistic and homophobic behavior in the Hartford Police Department.

The Hartford Courant reports that the organizations are the Police Executive Research Forum, a nonprofit research and policy organization that provides management and training services to law enforcement agencies, and a group of researchers with Westfield State University in Massachusetts.

The evaluation was sparked by an officer's complaint that the city and police department did not promptly investigate her allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination by a fellow officer. The complaint by LGBTQ Liaison Kelly Baerga led to an investigation that found a police sergeant and lieutenant violated the department's code of conduct.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com