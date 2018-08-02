2 deaths in Wichita might be carbon monoxide poisoning

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say the deaths of two people appear to be related to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Emergency crews found two people dead early Thursday in south Wichita.

Officer Charley Davidson says police believe the two deaths were carbon monoxide related.

Wichita media reported that neighbors reported smelling a strong gas odor at the time the bodies were found.

The people's identities were not released.