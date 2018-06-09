2 black rhinos make rare display together at Kansas City zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Visitors to the Kansas City Zoo usually see only one rhinoceros on exhibit at a time, even though the zoo has had as many as four of the African beasts.

Zoo officials say the animals generally are solitary creatures and are fine being alone.

The Kansas City Star reports two recent acquisitions, who are comfortable with each other, went on exhibit together Friday and will be out all weekend.

The breeding pair are 10-year-old female Zuri and 7-year-old male Ruka, newly arrived from the Oregon Zoo in Portland. She weighs about 2,900 pounds and he weighs about 2,600 pounds but is still growing.

In the future, the pair will take turns on exhibit with another male rhino, Werikhe.

All of the zoo's rhinos are of the eastern black subspecies.

