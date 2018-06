2 Western senators want to repeal Trump's solar tariffs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two U.S. senators from western states want to repeal President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported solar panels, saying the higher taxes on foreign producers are jeopardizing jobs in the U.S.

Republican Dean Heller of Nevada and Democrat Martin Heinrich of New Mexico introduced legislation Thursday that calls for duties and tariffs to revert to previous rates and to allow for companies affected by the tariff hike to seek reimbursements.

The senators say the higher tariffs are stifling investment in the domestic solar market.

They join a bipartisan contingent of House members from Nevada, South Carolina and California who filed similar legislation earlier this year.

The Trump administration has argued that U.S. manufacturers were being crushed by an influx of cheap solar cells and modules from China and moved in January to impose higher taxes on imported panels.