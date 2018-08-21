2 Nevada firefighters remain hospitalized with severe burns

BATTLE MOUNTAIN, Nev. (AP) — Two Nevada firefighters remain hospitalized with severe burns they suffered when flames burned over their engine while responding to a wildfire that started after a helicopter crashed 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Battle Mountain on Saturday.

The Sheep Creek fire has burned 89 square miles (230 sq. kilometers) of sage brush and cheat grass since it started shortly after the Nevada Department of Wildlife helicopter went down Saturday afternoon.

It was estimated to be 50 percent contained on Tuesday.

The volunteer firefighters from Lander County were responding to the blaze when the fire engulfed their engine, leaving both with second- and third-degree burns.

Lander County Manager Keith Westengard says one has burns on 14 percent of their body and the other on 33 percent. Their names have not been released.