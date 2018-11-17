2 Mississippi Court of Appeals runoffs set for Nov. 27

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Voters in western parts of Mississippi will decide two state Court of Appeals races on Nov. 27.

The Mississippi Secretary of State on Friday declared results from the Nov. 6 elections after counties reported their votes.

Deborah McDonald of Fayette will face runner-up Eric Hawkins of Greenville in the 2nd District, which includes the Mississippi Delta and parts of Jackson. McDonald fell just short of the majority needed to win the nonpartisan race. Former Court of Appeals Judge Ceola James finished third.

David McCarty will face fellow Jackson resident and Hinds County Circuit Judge Jeff Weill Sr. in the 4th District. It includes Jackson and much of southwest Mississippi, stretching to Laurel. McCarty, too, fell just short of a majority, while Weill finished second. Byron Carter of Byram was third.