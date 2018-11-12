2 Indiana REMCs getting USDA loans to make upgrades

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indiana rural electric cooperatives are receiving federal loans to improve their systems.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that Martinsville-based South Central Indiana REMC will use a $100 million loan to build 28 miles (45 kilometers) of line, improve 153 miles (246 kilometers) and make other system improvements. South Central Indiana REMC serves 33,500 residential and commercial consumers in Morgan, Monroe, Brown, Owen, Putnam, Clay, and Johnson counties.

Linden-based Tipmont REMC will use a $61 million loan to build 33 miles of line (53 kilometers), improve 95 miles (153 kilometers) and make other system improvements. The loan includes $42 million for smart grid projects. Tipmont serves more than 27,000 consumers in Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe and White counties in western Indiana.

Smart grid technologies improve system operations and monitor grid security.