2 German firms to hire 300, invest $11M in 2 Tennessee towns

DAYTON, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says two German companies are bringing more than 300 jobs and $11 million in investments to two rural towns.

News outlets report Lee announced on Wednesday that Stulz Air Technology Systems Inc. will move into a former car-part factory in Dayton, and Hubner Manufacturing Corp. will build a new plant in Dunlap.

Stulz vice president Andy Tuthill says the Hamburg-based company will invest $2 million and create 250 jobs making heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment. Plans are to begin moving in several weeks with hopes of starting production this summer.

Hubner North America CEO Ron Paquette says the subsidiary of Kasssel-based Hubner Group will invest $9.6 million and hire 66 people. The plant is expected to start making rubber parts for the transportation and energy industries next year.