143-year-old covered bridge to face 2 months of repair work

JACKSON, N.H. (AP) — A 143-year-old New Hampshire covered bridge is going to be shut down to vehicle traffic for about two months for extensive repair work.

The Honeymoon Covered Bridge in Jackson over the Ellis River is scheduled for the shutdown on March 25 through May 23. Bridge closure and detour signs will alert and guide drivers.

The Transportation Department says repairs include full replacement of the wooden bridge deck and upgrades to the lights and electrical system.

Last year, the bridge was damaged by vehicles twice in a month. A minivan crashed into a bridge support and truss on June 30, and a truck damaged the bridge's roof on July 23.

The bridge is 121 feet (36.8 meters) long and 26.5 feet (8 meters) wide.