14-year-old cheetah named Oringo dies at Honolulu Zoo

HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Zoo says its only cheetah has died.

The zoo announced last week that the 14-year-old male cheetah named Oringo was euthanized because of health complications related to aging.

The big, fast cats have an average life expectancy of 10 to 12 years in the wild. They can live up to 20 years in captivity.

Oringo moved to Hawaii from Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon in 2007.