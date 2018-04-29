https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/11-year-old-yodeling-boy-Mason-Ramsey-gets-12873406.php
11-year-old 'yodeling boy' Mason Ramsey gets record deal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An 11-year-old boy whose yodeling at an Illinois Walmart started a wave of attention has signed a record deal.
Mason Ramsey signed with Atlantic Records and Nashville-based Big Loud Records. The Tennessean reports he's also released his debut single, "Famous." The song was written by Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and others.
Ramsey says in a news release he "can't wait for everyone to hear" the song.
Videos of him singing Hank Williams' version of "Lovesick Blues" in late March at a Walmart in Harrisburg, Illinois, earned millions of views on Youtube. It earned him a performance earlier this month at Coachella at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
