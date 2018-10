German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the foyer of the chancellery to welcome the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP