$10M Lumbee Tribe housing project may break ground this year

PEMBROKE, N.C. (AP) — A $10 million low-income housing project planned for the lands of the Lumbee Tribe in North Carolina may break ground this year.

The Robesonian reports the Lumbee Tribal Council was updated Thursday on the project, which has been in development for years. Tribal Housing Director Bradley Locklear says the project will create 50 affordable homes that will measure about 1,200-square-feet (111-square meters) each.

He says no household will pay more than 20 percent of its adjusted income. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded about $9.5 toward the project, which also has about $585,000 in funding from the Golden LEAF Foundation.

The tribe has about 300 people waiting for affordable housing. Locklear says tribe members who are living in "dilapidated housing" will also be moved into affordable housing.

___

Information from: The Robesonian, http://www.robesonian.com