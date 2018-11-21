10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP DEFIANT OVER SAUDI NON-ACTION

In not punishing Riyadh over a journalist's killing, the president makes clear that good relations with the kingdom outweigh the possibility its crown prince ordered the killing and sparks heavy bipartisan criticism in Congress.

2. TRUMP DIRECTLY COOPERATES FOR 1ST TIME IN MUELLER PROBE

The president provides the special counsel's office with written answers to questions about his knowledge of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

3. WHO INTERPOL ELECTED AS PRESIDENT

South Korea's Kim Jong Yang edges out a longtime veteran of Russia's security services strongly opposed by the U.S., Britain and other European nations.

4. MALNUTRITION LEADS TO STAGGERING DEATH TOLL IN YEMEN

An international aid group says an estimated 85,000 children under age 5 may have died of hunger and disease since the outbreak of civil war in 2015.

5. CHINA'S VISION FOR ETHNIC UNITY SHOWS CRACKS

There are no mosques in sight for Uighur Muslims in a village in China's Xinjiang region and Han Chinese and Uighur residents do not mix socially, AP finds.

6. FEDS SCRUTINIZE STUDENT LOAN PROVIDER

Navient may have driven tens of thousands of borrowers struggling with their debts into high-cost repayment plans, a government audit finds.

7. NISSAN CHAIRMAN TO REMAIN HELD

Carlos Ghosn will be detained for another 10 days following his arrest on suspicion of falsifying income reports by millions of dollars and misusing company assets for personal gain, reports say.

8. WHAT COULD HELP, HAMPER WILDFIRES FIGHT

Rain in the forecast could aid crews battling California's deadly blazes while raising the risk of flash floods and complicating efforts to recover remains of those killed.

9. WHERE INVESTORS ARE PUTTING THEIR MONEY

Since stocks began tumbling two months ago, investors have been buying shares in utilities, everyday products and other stocks less volatile than the rest of the exchange.

10. 'MAYBE I WILL GO'

Trump hints that he might attend next year's White House Correspondents Dinner now that the event is no longer featuring a comedian.