Elderly man dies after being rescued from fire

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — An elderly man who was sent to a hospital on Cape Cod for injuries sustained in a house fire has died.

WBZ-TV reports the unidentified man died Saturday afternoon at Cape Cod Hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation during a fire at his home.

Fire crews responded to a fire in a 19th century wooden Barnstable home Friday night and transported the man from the scene.

Firefighters used chainsaws to open the roof of the large house, and extinguished the flames shortly before midnight. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials say the fire was difficult to extinguish due to its size. Property records show the house is 2,846 square feet.

Information from: WBZ-TV, http://cbsboston.com