1 person dead after fire at Brooklyn residence

BROOKLYN, Conn. (AP) — One person has died in a Connecticut structure fire.

State police and multiple fire departments responded to a fire at a Brooklyn residence at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

One person was found dead inside the building.

State police are withholding the identity of the victim until family can be notified and an autopsy has been completed by the medical examiner.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that records show the 3-bedroom property was built in 1930.

Officials say the cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire caused a temporary road closure on Route 205 as crews worked to control the blaze.