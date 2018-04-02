1 person dead after early morning crash in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (AP) — Police say one person has died in a pre-dawn car crash in Massachusetts.

Ludlow police a car went off Route 21 in town at about 2 a.m. Monday.

The driver, the vehicle's only occupant, was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The victim's identity was not immediately made public pending notification of family.

No other vehicles were involved.

The cause remains under investigation.