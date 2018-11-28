https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/1-killed-in-mobile-home-fire-near-Bremerton-13426666.php
1 killed in mobile home fire near Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person died in a mobile home fire near Bremerton.
Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue firefighters responded to the home before noon Tuesday on a report of smoke and flames.
Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that one person died in the fire.
No further information was available.
