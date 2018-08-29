1 killed in Indiana truck-commuter train collision

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — A collision between a commuter train and a vehicle in northern Indiana left one person dead and delayed train service for about 90 minutes.

Authorities haven't identified the victim of Tuesday's collision between a pickup truck and the Chicago South Shore and South Bend commuter train. The train was headed east from Chicago to South Bend when the collision occurred at County Line Road, which separates Porter and Lake counties.

Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said the driver of the pickup drove around the gates before the vehicle was struck by train, which was traveling at a high speed.

First responders were forced to use the jaws of life to remove the driver from the truck. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was reported injured aboard the train.