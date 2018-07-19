1 killed, 1 injured in oilfield facility fire in New Mexico

LOVING, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say one worker was killed and a second injured in a fire involving storage tanks at an oilfield facility in southeastern New Mexico.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that the incident occurred Wednesday near Loving at a facility owned by Tulsa, Oklahoma-based WPX Energy.

WPX spokesman Kelly Swan said both victims were employees at separate companies working at the WPX facility.

Identities weren't released, and WPX said cause of the fire wasn't immediately available.

The facility contains a saltwater disposal well for oil byproducts from extraction operations, along with injection pumps and storage tanks for residue oil and water.

Eddy County Emergency Manager Jennifer Armendariz said Carlsbad Fire Department, Eddy County Sheriff's Office and multiple Eddy County volunteer fire departments responded.

Loving is 243 miles (391 kilometers) southeast of Albuquerque.