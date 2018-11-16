https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/1-injured-in-LA-Metro-train-collision-with-auto-13398802.php
1 injured in LA Metro train collision with auto
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County Metro Gold Line train has collided with a car near the Highland Park station.
Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman says one person has been injured in the Friday morning crash.
That person's condition is not immediately known.
The crash demolished the front end of the car and knocked down rail crossing guard equipment.
