1 found dead in river, 2 survive after boat sinks in Alabama

FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say two people were able to swim to shore after a boating accident that killed one person.

Sgt. Jody Kelley with the Alabama Department of Law Enforcement Marine Police tells news outlets that a small boat with three people on board began to sink from underneath them Saturday afternoon, sending all three into the water.

Two people were able to swim ashore, but 42-year-old Cherriez Gardner's body was found in the Bon Secour River.

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Officer, Foley police, and Foley and Bon Secour fire department assisted with the search for Gardner's body, which took around an hour.