1 dead after vehicle flees attempted traffic stop, crashes

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle sped away from an attempted traffic stop in suburban Detroit and crashed, leaving one person dead and another injured.

The Farmington Hills Police Department says in a statement that one of its officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation early Wednesday and the vehicle fled. The department says the officer stopped pursuing the vehicle, but it crashed shortly afterward in West Bloomfield Township.

Police in West Bloomfield Township say one person in the vehicle died following the crash and another was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The crash is under investigation.