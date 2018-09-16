1,200 trees to be given away to Rhode Island homeowners

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is once again working with the Arbor Day Foundation to give away trees this spring to help homeowners conserve energy, reduce utility costs and beautify their neighborhoods.

Officials with the state Department of Environmental Management say they're giving away 1,200 trees as part of the program.

They say a single mature tree can save $30 annually in heating and cooling costs when planted properly.

Online registration for the popular Energy-Saving Trees Program opens Monday and is required.

One gallon potted saplings will be mailed directly to participants' homes. Shipments will begin in mid-October.

DEM Director Janet Coit says the program is a terrific way for residents to reduce their energy costs now, and a "tangible way to stand up to climate change" in the years to come.