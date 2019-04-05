https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Quick-Draw-Midday-game-13744857.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:
08-13-15-18-24-30-31-34-36-46-49-51-52-60-63-66-70-73-76-79, BE: 30
(eight, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: thirty)
View Comments