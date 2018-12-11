Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

02-05-09-13-14-16-18-20-25-30-33-41-44-46-49-50-60-62-69-74, BE: 14

(two, five, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-four; BE: fourteen)