Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

02-09-10-13-21-22-27-38-40-45-47-54-55-58-59-64-65-67-70-76, BE: 22

(two, nine, ten, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-six; BE: twenty-two)