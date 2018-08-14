Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

01-02-10-18-20-22-27-30-33-38-39-40-49-59-61-65-69-73-74-75, BE: 73

(one, two, ten, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-nine, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five; BE: seventy-three)