Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

02-06-09-13-22-30-34-37-39-43-48-49-55-60-62-65-68-70-76-77, BE: 68

(two, six, nine, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-six, seventy-seven; BE: sixty-eight)