Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

12-21-26-27-32-34-39-41-46-49-50-51-52-53-58-60-66-70-75-76, BE: 34

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-six; BE: thirty-four)