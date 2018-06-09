https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Quick-Draw-Evening-game-12980431.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game
Published 11:48 pm, Friday, June 8, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:
06-07-08-13-14-20-25-26-35-42-47-48-56-57-64-66-67-75-78-80, BE: 6
(six, seven, eight, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-five, seventy-eight, eighty; BE: six)
View Comments