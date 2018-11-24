Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:

01-02-04-08-09-19-20-23-25-28-34-38-40-42-46-51-52-55-65-80

(one, two, four, eight, nine, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-five, eighty)