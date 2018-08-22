Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:

05-06-10-23-26-28-32-36-40-41-43-44-46-48-51-53-58-65-71-74

(five, six, ten, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-four)