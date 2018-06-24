https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Keno-game-13021042.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game
Published 12:16 am, Sunday, June 24, 2018
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:
02-11-12-13-23-24-27-35-36-38-40-43-55-56-61-63-76-78-79-80
(two, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy-six, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty)
View Comments