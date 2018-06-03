https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Fantasy-5-game-12963286.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
Updated 10:58 pm, Saturday, June 2, 2018
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
25-32-36-37-38
(twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $183,000
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
View Comments