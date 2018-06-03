Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

25-32-36-37-38

(twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $183,000

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.