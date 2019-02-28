Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
0-1-0
(zero, one, zero)
4-9-2
(four, nine, two)
0-3-5-7
(zero, three, five, seven)
4-2-5-7
(four, two, five, seven)
08-11-15-19-35
(eight, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
1-8-7
(one, eight, seven)
7-4-9
(seven, four, nine)
5-2-3-4
(five, two, three, four)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:47.04
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 47.04)
Estimated jackpot: $215,000
10-12-26-30-32
(ten, twelve, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $164,000
02-11-25-26-32, Mega Ball: 13
(two, eleven, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen)
07-14-15-28-29
(seven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
02-16-23-32-40-41
(two, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million
2-6-3
(two, six, three)
0-1-7
(zero, one, seven)
04-05-09-30-34
(four, five, nine, thirty, thirty-four)
01-11-14-17-18-19-20-21
(one, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
03-14-16-17-18-19-21-22
(three, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
4-3-1
(four, three, one)
5-7-3
(five, seven, three)
6-1-3-6
(six, one, three, six)
3-1-6-5
(three, one, six, five)
03-05-11-20-23-25
(three, five, eleven, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $57,000
2-9-8
(two, nine, eight)
3-9-1
(three, nine, one)
6-1-7-5
(six, one, seven, five)
2-5-7-9
(two, five, seven, nine)
0-3
(zero, three)
7-5
(seven, five)
6-4-1
(six, four, one)
6-3-4
(six, three, four)
0-3-9-1
(zero, three, nine, one)
7-6-4-4
(seven, six, four, four)
2-5-8-8-1
(two, five, eight, eight, one)
9-2-6-1-4
(nine, two, six, one, four)
4-7
(four, seven)
6-2
(six, two)
1-9-0
(one, nine, zero)
5-0-0
(five, zero, zero)
5-4-9-8
(five, four, nine, eight)
4-6-9-7
(four, six, nine, seven)
8-2-6-0-0
(eight, two, six, zero, zero)
1-5-1-8-2
(one, five, one, eight, two)
4C-2D-5H-6H-10H
(4C, 2D, 5H, 6H, 10H)
02-04-05-09-11-12-13-14-20-21-22-24
(two, four, five, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-02-04-05-06-15-16-17-19-20-21-24
(one, two, four, five, six, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
02-04-06-08-09-13-16-17-18-21-23-24
(two, four, six, eight, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-02-03-04-09-11-14-16-20-21-22-23
(one, two, three, four, nine, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
8-6-7
(eight, six, seven)
5-3-0
(five, three, zero)
1-9-8-9
(one, nine, eight, nine)
8-4-8-5
(eight, four, eight, five)
1-2-1-4-0
(one, two, one, four, zero)
1-7-8-4-8
(one, seven, eight, four, eight)
03-06-20-32-41
(three, six, twenty, thirty-two, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $117,000
8-7-6
(eight, seven, six)
9-0-2
(nine, zero, two)
01-09-14-22-24
(one, nine, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
06-24-30-32-37
(six, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
05-09-16-33-41
(five, nine, sixteen, thirty-three, forty-one)
03-05-08-13-16-21-22-23-32-38-40-46-50-51-52-58-62-72-73-76, BE: 62
(three, five, eight, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, forty-six, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty-two, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six; BE: sixty-two)
1-7-5, SB: 7
(one, seven, five; SB: seven)
2-9-3-3, SB: 7
(two, nine, three, three; SB: seven)
1-7-5
(one, seven, five)
2-9-3-3
(two, nine, three, three)
6-6-0
(six, six, zero)
7-0-9
(seven, zero, nine)
09-11-22-28-31, Cash Ball: 18
(nine, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Cash Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $5.59 million
3-0-7
(three, zero, seven)
3-1-4-2
(three, one, four, two)
QS-2C-6C-2H-10H
(QS, 2C, 6C, 2H, 10H)
AC-JS-3C-4C-3H
(AC, JS, 3C, 4C, 3H)
02-16-24-27-37, Bonus: 34
(two, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-seven; Bonus: thirty-four)
7-0-0
(seven, zero, zero)
2-2-8
(two, two, eight)
8-6-7-7
(eight, six, seven, seven)
6-3-9-7
(six, three, nine, seven)
1-0-4-2
(one, zero, four, two)
0-7-0-3
(zero, seven, zero, three)
03-13-21-23-29-44
(three, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million
QH-7C-10D-9H-3S
(QH, 7C, 10D, 9H, 3S)
2-4-5
(two, four, five)
3-9-7-5
(three, nine, seven, five)
0-1-4
(zero, one, four)
2-4-1-6
(two, four, one, six)
27-29-34-36-38
(twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $201,000
05-10-20-24-25-28-31-38-41-42-50-55-57-59-61-62-64-66-69-70-72-75
(five, ten, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-five)
7-1-0
(seven, one, zero)
03-06-25-34-42
(three, six, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
08-12-20-21-28
(eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
04-06-12-19-34-43
(four, six, twelve, nineteen, thirty-four, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
3-3-0
(three, three, zero)
2-1-0
(two, one, zero)
9-5-9-7
(nine, five, nine, seven)
5-7-6-2
(five, seven, six, two)
14-20-23-24-34
(fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four)
20-25-27-28, Bonus: 1
(twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Bonus: one)
01-20-25-27-28
(one, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Month: 4, Day: 1, Year: 20
(Month: four; Day: one; Year: twenty)
3-6-4
(three, six, four)
08-14-21-27-35
(eight, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $78,000
4D-5D-6D-7H-5S
(4D, 5D, 6D, 7H, 5S)
8-1-3, Fireball: 6
(eight, one, three; Fireball: six)
4-7-0-1, Fireball: 6
(four, seven, zero, one; Fireball: six)
24-28-37-41-42, Xtra: 3
(twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $352,000
4-9-6, Fireball: 5
(four, nine, six; Fireball: five)
9-3-6-5, Fireball: 5
(nine, three, six, five; Fireball: five)
0-2-7
(zero, two, seven)
5-2-9
(five, two, nine)
6-2-8-3
(six, two, eight, three)
6-8-0
(six, eight, zero)
5-9-6-9
(five, nine, six, nine)
01-02-22-24-26-31-44-45-46-48-55-56-57-58-59-60-62-73-74-77
(one, two, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-seven)
6-8-0, Lucky Sum: 14
(six, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
1-9-8-4, Lucky Sum: 22
(one, nine, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
02-17-20-30-31-36, Kicker: 9-7-5-1-2-8
(two, seventeen, twenty, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six; Kicker: nine, seven, five, one, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $11 million
6-9-1
(six, nine, one)
0-4-8
(zero, four, eight)
1-2-3-4
(one, two, three, four)
8-2-7-8
(eight, two, seven, eight)
9-1-3-4-9
(nine, one, three, four, nine)
0-7-2-1-1
(zero, seven, two, one, one)
08-18-31-34-36
(eight, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
07-10-27-31-36
(seven, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-six)
2-6-6
(two, six, six)
02-07-09-16-FREE-20-23-25-30
(two, seven, nine, sixteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
02-08-09-25-31-36
(two, eight, nine, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-six)
7-6-9-0
(seven, six, nine, zero)
2-6-7-6
(two, six, seven, six)
1-6-4-2
(one, six, four, two)
07-17-56-65
(seven, seventeen, fifty-six, sixty-five)
06-18-36-42-43
(six, eighteen, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
04-19-22-24-38-48
(four, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million
9-4, Wild: 9
(nine, four; Wild: nine)
0-0, Wild: 6
(zero, zero; Wild: six)
8-7-1, Wild: 9
(eight, seven, one; Wild: nine)
9-4-4, Wild: 6
(nine, four, four; Wild: six)
4-0-7-8, Wild: 9
(four, zero, seven, eight; Wild: nine)
6-8-5-7, Wild: 6
(six, eight, five, seven; Wild: six)
8-4-2-5-6, Wild: 9
(eight, four, two, five, six; Wild: nine)
4-7-9-5-6, Wild: 6
(four, seven, nine, five, six; Wild: six)
01-09-13-17-21
(one, nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
8-9-9-9
(eight, nine, nine, nine)
8-6-2-3
(eight, six, two, three)
01-11-14-31-36, Power-Up: 2
(one, eleven, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-six; Power, Up: two)
0-9-6
(zero, nine, six)
3-9-0
(three, nine, zero)
1-8-0-9
(one, eight, zero, nine)
8-4-6-0
(eight, four, six, zero)
07-09-10-19-34
(seven, nine, ten, nineteen, thirty-four)
6-9-9, Lucky Sum: 24
(six, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
9-5-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(nine, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
9-7-1, Lucky Sum: 17
(nine, seven, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
1-4-4-6, Lucky Sum: 15
(one, four, four, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
2-9-4-2, Lucky Sum: 17
(two, nine, four, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
4-1-0-5, Lucky Sum: 10
(four, one, zero, five; Lucky Sum: ten)
07-11-17-24-34, Bonus: 4
(seven, eleven, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four; Bonus: four)
01-03-04-06-11-12-13-14-17-19-20-21
(one, three, four, six, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
01-03-04-07-09-10-11-12-16-18-19-22
(one, three, four, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
01-03-04-06-08-10-11-13-14-20-21-23
(one, three, four, six, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
4-7-9-6, Sum It Up: 26
(four, seven, nine, six; Sum It Up: twenty-six)
1-2-5-5, Sum It Up: 13
(one, two, five, five; Sum It Up: thirteen)
1-4-0-2, Sum It Up: 7
(one, four, zero, two; Sum It Up: seven)
2-2-4, Sum It Up: 8
(two, two, four; Sum It Up: eight)
3-8-3, Sum It Up: 14
(three, eight, three; Sum It Up: fourteen)
8-5-8, Sum It Up: 21
(eight, five, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-one)
04-08-18-19-28
(four, eight, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-eight)
02-06-18-31-34
(two, six, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-four)
4-5-3
(four, five, three)
9-7-8
(nine, seven, eight)
1-1-6-4
(one, one, six, four)
7-2-7-2
(seven, two, seven, two)
7-3-1
(seven, three, one)
2-8-6-9
(two, eight, six, nine)
2C-6C-7C-7D-9D
(2C, 6C, 7C, 7D, 9D)
03-09-22-28-31-46
(three, nine, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
04-11-26-28-35-36, Doubler: N
(four, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
06-15-17-24-31
(six, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $58,000
1-9-6
(one, nine, six)
7-3-7-2
(seven, three, seven, two)