Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:
9-1-2
(nine, one, two)
05-09-21-24-41
(five, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
01-09-13-15-20-42
(one, nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $8.1 million
7-1-2
(seven, one, two)
6-0-6
(six, zero, six)
9-4-3-5
(nine, four, three, five)
6-4-0-2
(six, four, zero, two)
07-10-12-22-23
(seven, ten, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
1-1-3
(one, one, three)
9-5-8
(nine, five, eight)
5-3-3-4
(five, three, three, four)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:42.50
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 42.50)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
06-14-19-20-32
(six, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $81,000
15-21-23-26-34, Mega Ball: 18
(fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $21 million
06-09-11-14-31
(six, nine, eleven, fourteen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
07-18-24-27-29-31
(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million
2-7-6
(two, seven, six)
1-3-5
(one, three, five)
01-04-21-25-32
(one, four, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two)
01-02-03-08-09-10-16-18
(one, two, three, eight, nine, ten, sixteen, eighteen)
01-03-06-12-16-18-19-21
(one, three, six, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
1-9-3
(one, nine, three)
9-4-4
(nine, four, four)
9-8-0-6
(nine, eight, zero, six)
8-2-6-7
(eight, two, six, seven)
5-4-3
(five, four, three)
0-2-5
(zero, two, five)
9-3-9-0
(nine, three, nine, zero)
9-2-3-7
(nine, two, three, seven)
4-5
(four, five)
1-8
(one, eight)
8-8-3
(eight, eight, three)
7-5-0
(seven, five, zero)
4-0-6-2
(four, zero, six, two)
6-2-6-8
(six, two, six, eight)
5-1-9-3-6
(five, one, nine, three, six)
8-6-1-7-3
(eight, six, one, seven, three)
03-08-11-17-34
(three, eight, eleven, seventeen, thirty-four)
10-12-18-27-36-51
(ten, twelve, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, fifty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $4 million
04
(four)
7-7
(seven, seven)
7-4
(seven, four)
4-7-9
(four, seven, nine)
4-4-2
(four, four, two)
0-3-9-0
(zero, three, nine, zero)
8-0-3-0
(eight, zero, three, zero)
7-3-4-9-6
(seven, three, four, nine, six)
9-8-5-5-4
(nine, eight, five, five, four)
JH-AS-2C-3D-7S
(JH, AS, 2C, 3D, 7S)
01-02-06-07-08-09-11-13-14-21-23-24
(one, two, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-03-06-07-08-11-13-14-17-18-23-24
(one, three, six, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-05-06-07-10-12-13-16-17-20-22-24
(two, five, six, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-03-04-06-12-13-15-18-19-22-23-24
(one, three, four, six, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
6-3-1
(six, three, one)
7-3-2
(seven, three, two)
0-5-1
(zero, five, one)
8-4-3-7
(eight, four, three, seven)
4-2-1-3
(four, two, one, three)
4-6-7-6
(four, six, seven, six)
09-15-18-32-41
(nine, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $467,000
8-1-4-9-3
(eight, one, four, nine, three)
3-1-4-4-3
(three, one, four, four, three)
13-25-29-30-39
(thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $113,000
9-2-2
(nine, two, two)
0-0-6
(zero, zero, six)
02-12-14-24-25
(two, twelve, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)
12-38-43-44-46-48, Extra Shot: 23
(twelve, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, forty-eight; Extra Shot: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $10.75 million
03-26-27-36-39
(three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
05-08-17-35-40
(five, eight, seventeen, thirty-five, forty)
18-19-31-34-45
(eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-five)
10-13-18-23-40-46
(ten, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, forty, forty-six)
05-06-07-09-11-15-18-19-22-28-29-30-32-41-45-49-59-60-73-76, BE: 49
(five, six, seven, nine, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-nine, sixty, seventy-three, seventy-six; BE: forty-nine)
8-1-1, SB: 1
(eight, one, one; SB: one)
1-2-8, SB: 4
(one, two, eight; SB: four)
0-8-3-3, SB: 1
(zero, eight, three, three; SB: one)
5-1-7-7, SB: 4
(five, one, seven, seven; SB: four)
04-07-16-17-18-21-26-33-38-42-44-50-51-58-61-66-68-69-73-79, BE: 21
(four, seven, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-four, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-nine; BE: twenty-one)
03-06-17-30-38-46
(three, six, seventeen, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-six)
1-2-8
(one, two, eight)
8-1-1
(eight, one, one)
5-1-7-7
(five, one, seven, seven)
0-8-3-3
(zero, eight, three, three)
6-2-4
(six, two, four)
6-6-1
(six, six, one)
02-07-16-19-29, Cash Ball: 10
(two, seven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $5.5 million
3C-10C-5D-9D-3S
(3C, 10C, 5D, 9D, 3S)
02-17-22-29, Cash Ball: 12
(two, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: twelve)
2-1-4
(two, one, four)
7-9-7
(seven, nine, seven)
2-4-1-4
(two, four, one, four)
9-4-5-0
(nine, four, five, zero)
10-19-25-27-28
(ten, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $90,000
06-07-12-17-19-25
(six, seven, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
7-9-3
(seven, nine, three)
7-5-2-9
(seven, five, two, nine)
JH-AH-4D-2H-3S
(JH, AH, 4D, 2H, 3S)
KD-AH-KS-9C-8S
(KD, AH, KS, 9C, 8S)
06-13-16-21-33, Bonus: 18
(six, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-three; Bonus: eighteen)
5-6-2
(five, six, two)
1-2-7
(one, two, seven)
7-7-6-8
(seven, seven, six, eight)
1-0-8-4
(one, zero, eight, four)
16-17-21-27-30
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty)
12-26-38-39-46-48
(twelve, twenty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-six, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
4-2-5-1
(four, two, five, one)
6-6-2-4
(six, six, two, four)
01-09-23-31-35-43
(one, nine, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.25 million
QD-3D-6D-8D-7S
(QD, 3D, 6D, 8D, 7S)
5-4-1
(five, four, one)
8-2-7-2
(eight, two, seven, two)
5-2-1
(five, two, one)
6-2-1-0
(six, two, one, zero)
01-24-28-30-38
(one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
01-02-04-06-09-10-15-22-26-29-34-38-49-51-53-56-57-60-62-69-71-77
(one, two, four, six, nine, ten, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-seven)
4-0-7
(four, zero, seven)
03-05-20-23-24
(three, five, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
01-06-16-18-34-37
(one, six, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million
5-8-1
(five, eight, one)
7-4-2
(seven, four, two)
1-2-5-1
(one, two, five, one)
4-9-0-1
(four, nine, zero, one)
05-07-09-19-22
(five, seven, nine, nineteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $79,000
02-11-12-13, Bonus: 9
(two, eleven, twelve, thirteen; Bonus: nine)
06-11-33-36-41
(six, eleven, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Month: 6, Day: 7, Year: 22
(Month: six; Day: seven; Year: twenty-two)
8-3-1
(eight, three, one)
18-19-22-25-37
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $58,000
QH-QS-2D-6D-8D
(QH, QS, 2D, 6D, 8D)
0-4-9, Fireball: 8
(zero, four, nine; Fireball: eight)
8-9-7-5, Fireball: 8
(eight, nine, seven, five; Fireball: eight)
01-04-25-31-36, Xtra: 3
(one, four, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-six; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
8-2-9, Fireball: 4
(eight, two, nine; Fireball: four)
5-4-1-9, Fireball: 4
(five, four, one, nine; Fireball: four)
2-7-8
(two, seven, eight)
6-9-7
(six, nine, seven)
07-08-14-21-33
(seven, eight, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $195,000
5-4-2
(five, four, two)
6-5-4-9
(six, five, four, nine)
3-7-1
(three, seven, one)
4-7-6-5
(four, seven, six, five)
08-15-28-35-39
(eight, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
03-08-12-22-28-34-35-36-39-40-41-42-49-53-55-63-68-70-72-77
(three, eight, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-seven)
10-20-33-40-54-56, Bonus: 52
(ten, twenty, thirty-three, forty, fifty-four, fifty-six; Bonus: fifty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $8.3 million
01-29-33-35-40
(one, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $179,000
2-9-2, Lucky Sum: 13
(two, nine, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
4-0-8, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)
0-3-4-2, Lucky Sum: 9
(zero, three, four, two; Lucky Sum: nine)
5-6-3-4, Lucky Sum: 18
(five, six, three, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
06-07-08-27-41-48, Kicker: 1-4-7-0-5-1
(six, seven, eight, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-eight; Kicker: one, four, seven, zero, five, one)
Estimated jackpot: $10.8 million
8-5-3
(eight, five, three)
5-8-2
(five, eight, two)
3-9-5-7
(three, nine, five, seven)
7-2-6-8
(seven, two, six, eight)
1-5-3-4-5
(one, five, three, four, five)
4-1-1-4-9
(four, one, one, four, nine)
05-07-11-26-27
(five, seven, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $344,000
16-17-21-29-32
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
5-8-0
(five, eight, zero)
01-05-11-13-FREE-18-22-28-29
(one, five, eleven, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
06-10-11-12-34-42
(six, ten, eleven, twelve, thirty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $8.5 million
7-5-8-7
(seven, five, eight, seven)
5-4-4-7
(five, four, four, seven)
4-7-6-0
(four, seven, six, zero)
8-9-4-6
(eight, nine, four, six)
32-33-65-71
(thirty-two, thirty-three, sixty-five, seventy-one)
05-07-13-27-38
(five, seven, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
03-05-30-38-45-49
(three, five, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.56 million
6-1, Wild: 1
(six, one; Wild: one)
6-2, Wild: 8
(six, two; Wild: eight)
5-6-3, Wild: 1
(five, six, three; Wild: one)
0-6-2, Wild: 8
(zero, six, two; Wild: eight)
3-2-6-8, Wild: 1
(three, two, six, eight; Wild: one)
0-7-5-5, Wild: 8
(zero, seven, five, five; Wild: eight)
7-7-6-1-0, Wild: 1
(seven, seven, six, one, zero; Wild: one)
6-8-2-0-7, Wild: 8
(six, eight, two, zero, seven; Wild: eight)
02-20-23-24-28
(two, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
7-4-1-7
(seven, four, one, seven)
9-9-6-6
(nine, nine, six, six)
10-14-19-25-26, Extra: 16
(ten, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six; Extra: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
09-18-25-35-37, Power-Up: 4
(nine, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-seven; Power, Up: four)
1-4-2
(one, four, two)
6-3-2
(six, three, two)
3-7-6-4
(three, seven, six, four)
0-8-7-5
(zero, eight, seven, five)
02-03-14-29-32
(two, three, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $119,000
6-3-2, Lucky Sum: 11
(six, three, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)
3-2-5, Lucky Sum: 10
(three, two, five; Lucky Sum: ten)
3-1-6, Lucky Sum: 10
(three, one, six; Lucky Sum: ten)
9-1-5-0, Lucky Sum: 15
(nine, one, five, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
9-3-0-9, Lucky Sum: 21
(nine, three, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
4-5-9-2, Lucky Sum: 20
(four, five, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twenty)
01-03-06-07-11-12-14-15-16-20-22-24
(one, three, six, seven, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-04-06-10-11-14-15-17-18-19-22-23
(two, four, six, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-02-04-07-08-09-10-13-14-18-19-20
(one, two, four, seven, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
03-04-06-09-11-12-13-15-16-17-20-24
(three, four, six, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four)
03-07-13-27-28
(three, seven, thirteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
9-3-2-9, Sum It Up: 23
(nine, three, two, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-three)
6-3-7-3, Sum It Up: 19
(six, three, seven, three; Sum It Up: nineteen)
7-0-5-6, Sum It Up: 18
(seven, zero, five, six; Sum It Up: eighteen)
6-1-1-8, Sum It Up: 16
(six, one, one, eight; Sum It Up: sixteen)
01-02-03-32-48-50
(one, two, three, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty)
Estimated jackpot: $7.75 million
6-8-6, Sum It Up: 20
(six, eight, six; Sum It Up: twenty)
6-2-5, Sum It Up: 13
(six, two, five; Sum It Up: thirteen)
4-6-1, Sum It Up: 11
(four, six, one; Sum It Up: eleven)
4-4-5, Sum It Up: 13
(four, four, five; Sum It Up: thirteen)
02-09-11-20-24-32, Bonus: 8
(two, nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-two; Bonus: eight)
12-19-21-32-34
(twelve, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four)
05-08-12-18-32
(five, eight, twelve, eighteen, thirty-two)
9-3-7
(nine, three, seven)
8-0-5
(eight, zero, five)
0-6-7-4
(zero, six, seven, four)
7-9-6-7
(seven, nine, six, seven)
4-4-7
(four, four, seven)
02-15-17-20-33
(two, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $420,000
01-04-06-12-15-18-22-27-33-34-50-52-53-54-55-57-60-61-65-76
(one, four, six, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-four, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-five, seventy-six)
15-21-31-39-40-48
(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $4.7 million
08-09-17-21
(eight, nine, seventeen,