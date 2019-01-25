Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
2-8-2
(two, eight, two)
07-08-21-24-40
(seven, eight, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $52,000
8-3-2
(eight, three, two)
3-7-8
(three, seven, eight)
5-5-4-2
(five, five, four, two)
3-6-1-4
(three, six, one, four)
01-12-13-29-30
(one, twelve, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
3-6-7
(three, six, seven)
3-4-2
(three, four, two)
1-6-6-1
(one, six, six, one)
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:46.77
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 46.77)
Estimated jackpot: $61,000
01-05-09-25-37
(one, five, nine, twenty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $167,000
04-05-07-24-28
(four, five, seven, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
1-9-5
(one, nine, five)
0-9-0
(zero, nine, zero)
02-04-17-24-35
(two, four, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-five)
05-07-13-15-16-17-19-21
(five, seven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one)
02-04-05-09-13-15-18-22
(two, four, five, nine, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
9-4-3
(nine, four, three)
2-5-6
(two, five, six)
7-0-2-6
(seven, zero, two, six)
8-5-0-1
(eight, five, zero, one)
9-8-0
(nine, eight, zero)
9-0-0
(nine, zero, zero)
5-2-7-9
(five, two, seven, nine)
4-4-3-3
(four, four, three, three)
9-0
(nine, zero)
2-7
(two, seven)
4-5-8
(four, five, eight)
5-7-2
(five, seven, two)
2-8-6-0
(two, eight, six, zero)
7-4-0-6
(seven, four, zero, six)
1-8-4-8-8
(one, eight, four, eight, eight)
4-9-8-3-0
(four, nine, eight, three, zero)
01-03-12-27-30
(one, three, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty)
1-8
(one, eight)
6-8
(six, eight)
8-3-7
(eight, three, seven)
4-9-3
(four, nine, three)
1-1-8-3
(one, one, eight, three)
7-0-8-0
(seven, zero, eight, zero)
6-3-9-7-3
(six, three, nine, seven, three)
2-2-5-1-0
(two, two, five, one, zero)
JH-KS-8D-8H-6S
(JH, KS, 8D, 8H, 6S)
05-08-09-10-11-12-14-15-17-18-23-24
(five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-02-03-04-05-07-12-13-18-21-22-24
(one, two, three, four, five, seven, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-03-05-08-09-13-16-17-18-19-23-24
(two, three, five, eight, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-04-06-09-11-12-14-15-17-18-22-24
(one, four, six, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
8-3-3
(eight, three, three)
8-6-9
(eight, six, nine)
7-8-2
(seven, eight, two)
4-8-6-3
(four, eight, six, three)
2-2-6-1
(two, two, six, one)
1-6-2-3
(one, six, two, three)
14-20-32-33-36
(fourteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
6-4-4-6-8
(six, four, four, six, eight)
7-8-5-1-4
(seven, eight, five, one, four)
10-14-21-25-27-42
(ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
1-1-4
(one, one, four)
4-0-1
(four, zero, one)
03-08-10-21-43-50, Extra Shot: 6
(three, eight, ten, twenty-one, forty-three, fifty; Extra Shot: six)
Estimated jackpot: $7.5 million
01-03-09-18-35
(one, three, nine, eighteen, thirty-five)
04-05-18-22-45
(four, five, eighteen, twenty-two, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
02-04-06-31-40
(two, four, six, thirty-one, forty)
08-11-18-24-26-27-29-33-37-38-41-45-47-49-52-67-69-70-72-75, BE: 75
(eight, eleven, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-two, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-five; BE: seventy-five)
5-7-7, SB: 5
(five, seven, seven; SB: five)
2-9-0, SB: 7
(two, nine, zero; SB: seven)
2-1-3-7, SB: 5
(two, one, three, seven; SB: five)
8-2-2-7, SB: 7
(eight, two, two, seven; SB: seven)
01-07-08-11-13-24-25-33-37-44-52-63-64-66-67-69-73-75-79-80, BE: 33
(one, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: thirty-three)
2-9-0
(two, nine, zero)
5-7-7
(five, seven, seven)
8-2-2-7
(eight, two, two, seven)
2-1-3-7
(two, one, three, seven)
7-1-3
(seven, one, three)
5-1-2
(five, one, two)
4C-2D-2H-8H-7S
(4C, 2D, 2H, 8H, 7S)
05-11-26-32, Cash Ball: 16
(five, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-two; Cash Ball: sixteen)
2-3-7
(two, three, seven)
5-6-9
(five, six, nine)
0-9-6-1
(zero, nine, six, one)
2-1-9-0
(two, one, nine, zero)
2-4-7
(two, four, seven)
9-8-3-0
(nine, eight, three, zero)
QC-AD-3C-6C-10S
(QC, AD, 3C, 6C, 10S)
KC-JS-4C-8D-8H
(KC, JS, 4C, 8D, 8H)
03-22-23-33-38, Bonus: 31
(three, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Bonus: thirty-one)
02-09-11-16-22-30
(two, nine, eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty)
0-8-0
(zero, eight, zero)
6-0-4
(six, zero, four)
8-7-0-1
(eight, seven, zero, one)
1-4-9-8
(one, four, nine, eight)
08-13-17-21-31
(eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-one)
9-9-6-3
(nine, nine, six, three)
2-0-2-6
(two, zero, two, six)
AD-3D-3H-4H-10H
(AD, 3D, 3H, 4H, 10H)
6-1-5
(six, one, five)
2-4-0-5
(two, four, zero, five)
5-3-9
(five, three, nine)
1-0-6-5
(one, zero, six, five)
07-09-20-25-27
(seven, nine, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
03-09-11-12-14-16-18-20-21-27-30-35-44-48-55-57-60-64-67-73-77-80
(three, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-five, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-seven, eighty)
8-9-4
(eight, nine, four)
02-04-11-25-31
(two, four, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
1-9-8
(one, nine, eight)
4-1-5
(four, one, five)
7-0-2-5
(seven, zero, two, five)
3-1-2-2
(three, one, two, two)
11-20-26-33-34
(eleven, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $252,000
10-11-22-23, Bonus: 7
(ten, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-three; Bonus: seven)
Month: 7, Day: 11, Year: 33
(Month: seven; Day: eleven; Year: thirty-three)
7-9-2
(seven, nine, two)
08-12-20-25-30
(eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
AD-AS-8H-3S-9S
(AD, AS, 8H, 3S, 9S)
2-4-3, Fireball: 1
(two, four, three; Fireball: one)
4-0-4-0, Fireball: 1
(four, zero, four, zero; Fireball: one)
06-08-24-26-40, Xtra: 3
(six, eight, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $229,000
03-12-28-31-32-39, Xtra: 4
(three, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $3 million
1-7-4, Fireball: 6
(one, seven, four; Fireball: six)
7-6-8-3, Fireball: 6
(seven, six, eight, three; Fireball: six)
7-7-7
(seven, seven, seven)
0-9-6
(zero, nine, six)
02-03-10-14-28
(two, three, ten, fourteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
1-9-6
(one, nine, six)
3-6-7-4
(three, six, seven, four)
3-4-9
(three, four, nine)
1-2-0-5
(one, two, zero, five)
01-10-22-27-35
(one, ten, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-five)
02-08-22-24-27-29-30-32-34-38-45-46-52-55-59-62-64-66-73-77
(two, eight, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-three, seventy-seven)
01-21-31-37-40
(one, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
9-5-3, Lucky Sum: 17
(nine, five, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
4-6-1, Lucky Sum: 11
(four, six, one; Lucky Sum: eleven)
0-5-7-7, Lucky Sum: 19
(zero, five, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
0-8-6-0, Lucky Sum: 14
(zero, eight, six, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
1-3-6
(one, three, six)
0-4-4
(zero, four, four)
4-0-1-2
(four, zero, one, two)
6-4-2-3
(six, four, two, three)
1-0-2-2-4
(one, zero, two, two, four)
7-0-0-3-5
(seven, zero, zero, three, five)
05-21-24-34-35
(five, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
13-22-25-28-30
(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty)
1-5-3
(one, five, three)
04-06-10-14-FREE-20-23-27-30
(four, six, ten, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
4-2-4-6
(four, two, four, six)
1-8-5-1
(one, eight, five, one)
7-2-3-1
(seven, two, three, one)
0-5-0-0
(zero, five, zero, zero)
05-18-29-32-35
(five, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
02-04-10-38-42-49
(two, four, ten, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $840,000
8-5, Wild: 1
(eight, five; Wild: one)
9-2, Wild: 3
(nine, two; Wild: three)
8-3-9, Wild: 1
(eight, three, nine; Wild: one)
5-7-8, Wild: 3
(five, seven, eight; Wild: three)
2-0-4-9, Wild: 1
(two, zero, four, nine; Wild: one)
2-4-4-1, Wild: 3
(two, four, four, one; Wild: three)
2-0-7-9-9, Wild: 1
(two, zero, seven, nine, nine; Wild: one)
3-5-9-6-6, Wild: 3
(three, five, nine, six, six; Wild: three)
06-09-16-17-20
(six, nine, sixteen, seventeen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
2-7-4-7
(two, seven, four, seven)
2-8-8-6
(two, eight, eight, six)
07-13-15-18-35, Extra: 31
(seven, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-five; Extra: thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
07-09-13-24-30, Power-Up: 2
(seven, nine, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty; Power, Up: two)
6-3-3
(six, three, three)
1-6-9
(one, six, nine)
3-5-9-1
(three, five, nine, one)
2-4-3-6
(two, four, three, six)
9-1-2, Lucky Sum: 12
(nine, one, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)
1-1-4, Lucky Sum: 6
(one, one, four; Lucky Sum: six)
0-1-4, Lucky Sum: 5
(zero, one, four; Lucky Sum: five)
0-3-8-5, Lucky Sum: 16
(zero, three, eight, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
9-3-5-4, Lucky Sum: 21
(nine, three, five, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
4-3-9-1, Lucky Sum: 17
(four, three, nine, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
01-02-06-08-09-12-16-19-21-22-23-24
(one, two, six, eight, nine, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
03-06-08-11-13-15-16-17-19-21-22-24
(three, six, eight, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-02-04-05-06-10-11-13-18-19-20-23
(one, two, four, five, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)
01-02-04-05-06-07-09-18-19-21-23-24
(one, two, four, five, six, seven, nine, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
12-21-27-28-35
(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
6-5-2-9, Sum It Up: 22
(six, five, two, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-two)
9-2-5-4, Sum It Up: 20
(nine, two, five, four; Sum It Up: twenty)
1-8-6-8, Sum It Up: 23
(one, eight, six, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-three)
0-1-0-4, Sum It Up: 5
(zero, one, zero, four; Sum It Up: five)
0-7-9, Sum It Up: 16
(zero, seven, nine; Sum It Up: sixteen)
1-3-3, Sum It Up: 7
(one, three, three; Sum It Up: seven)
4-0-0, Sum It Up: 4
(four, zero, zero; Sum It Up: four)
2-2-0, Sum It Up: 4
(two, two, zero; Sum It Up: four)
01-20-22-26, Bonus: 16
(one, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six; Bonus: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $850,000
10-12-16-23-25
(ten, twelve, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)
10-19-28-30-31
(ten, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one)
8-8-7
(eight, eight, seven)
1-3-7
(one, three, seven)
8-9-0-5
(eight, nine, zero, five)
2-3-1-6
(two, three, one, six)
0-9-7
(zero, nine, seven)
02-04-06-10-14-16-17-29-31-32-34-39-41-42-47-49-58-60-67-79
(two, four, six, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-seven, seventy-nine)
03-10-14-24
(three, ten, fourteen, twenty-four)
02-04-06-09-18-25
(two, four, six, nine, eighteen, twenty-five)
9-6-6
(nine, six, six)
9-8-8-5
(nine, eight, eight, five)
KH-KS-2C-5C-3H
(KH, KS, 2C, 5C, 3H)
06-10-11-19-33-35, Doubler: N
(six, ten, eleven, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
11-19-22-23-28
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
5-0-6
(five, zero, six)
4-8-1-9
(four, eight, one, nine)