Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

7-5-6

(seven, five, six)

Fantasy 5

01-07-26-30-35

(one, seven, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $319,000

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

3-8-2

(three, eight, two)

Cash 3 Midday

9-0-9

(nine, zero, nine)

Cash 4 Evening

3-8-7-3

(three, eight, seven, three)

Cash 4 Midday

7-7-3-5

(seven, seven, three, five)

Natural State Jackpot

08-15-20-28-33

(eight, fifteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

4-7-7

(four, seven, seven)

Daily 3 Midday

7-2-7

(seven, two, seven)

Daily 4

6-7-2-2

(six, seven, two, two)

Daily Derby

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:43.18

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 43.18)

Estimated jackpot: $202,000

Fantasy 5

06-10-20-34-35

(six, ten, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

COLORADO

Cash 5

17-21-23-27-28

(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Pick 3 Evening

0-1-5

(zero, one, five)

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-6

(four, two, six)

CONNECTICUT

Lucky Links Day

04-07-10-14-16-19-20-22

(four, seven, ten, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Play3 Day

5-9-5

(five, nine, five)

Play4 Day

9-0-8-0

(nine, zero, eight, zero)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

2-8-7

(two, eight, seven)

Play 3 Night

3-8-4

(three, eight, four)

Play 4 Day

9-8-5-0

(nine, eight, five, zero)

Play 4 Night

1-3-0-2

(one, three, zero, two)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

5-8

(five, eight)

DC 2 Midday

8-4

(eight, four)

DC 3 Evening

1-4-0

(one, four, zero)

DC 3 Midday

4-9-6

(four, nine, six)

DC 4 Evening

3-0-3-3

(three, zero, three, three)

DC 4 Midday

5-0-7-7

(five, zero, seven, seven)

DC 5 Evening

3-8-7-7-9

(three, eight, seven, seven, nine)

DC 5 Midday

1-6-8-6-8

(one, six, eight, six, eight)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

0-2

(zero, two)

Pick 2 Midday

9-5

(nine, five)

Pick 3 Evening

8-5-7

(eight, five, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

2-4-6

(two, four, six)

Pick 4 Evening

2-2-5-1

(two, two, five, one)

Pick 4 Midday

3-3-6-7

(three, three, six, seven)

Pick 5 Evening

5-8-1-9-3

(five, eight, one, nine, three)

Pick 5 Midday

2-7-0-1-5

(two, seven, zero, one, five)

GEORGIA

5 Card Cash

KC-JH-9D-4S-7S

(KC, JH, 9D, 4S, 7S)

All or Nothing Day

01-03-04-06-07-08-15-16-18-22-23-24

(one, three, four, six, seven, eight, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-04-09-11-13-14-18-19-20-21-22-24

(one, four, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-05-07-09-14-16-17-18-19-20-23

(one, two, five, seven, nine, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Night

05-06-07-11-14-15-18-19-20-22-23-24

(five, six, seven, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

4-8-9

(four, eight, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

4-5-4

(four, five, four)

Cash 4 Evening

8-4-6-8

(eight, four, six, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

1-0-2-1

(one, zero, two, one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

7-6-2-6-4

(seven, six, two, six, four)

Georgia FIVE Midday

3-2-1-7-5

(three, two, one, seven, five)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

02-09-14-18-23-28

(two, nine, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

2-8-2

(two, eight, two)

Pick 3 Night

7-0-1

(seven, zero, one)

ILLINOIS

Lotto

21-26-28-30-39-43, Extra Shot: 2

(twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-three; Extra Shot: two)

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

04-12-14-30-42

(four, twelve, fourteen, thirty, forty-two)

Lucky Day Lotto

08-12-18-36-41

(eight, twelve, eighteen, thirty-six, forty-one)

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

02-05-07-08-10-18-19-20-22-25-31-36-40-42-48-49-60-63-71-73, BE: 8

(two, five, seven, eight, ten, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty, forty-two, forty-eight, forty-nine, sixty, sixty-three, seventy-one, seventy-three; BE: eight)

Daily Three-Midday

6-1-3, SB: 1

(six, one, three; SB: one)

Daily Three-Evening

2-6-8, SB: 6

(two, six, eight; SB: six)

Daily Four-Midday

5-1-0-9, SB: 1

(five, one, zero, nine; SB: one)

Daily Four-Evening

6-0-2-4, SB: 6

(six, zero, two, four; SB: six)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

6-1-3

(six, one, three)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-0-9

(five, one, zero, nine)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

9-9-2

(nine, nine, two)

Daily Pick 3

7-8-1

(seven, eight, one)

KENTUCKY

5 Card Cash

KC-4C-6H-7H-6S

(KC, 4C, 6H, 7H, 6S)

Cash Ball

03-13-20-24, Cash Ball: 9

(three, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four; Cash Ball: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

1-3-3

(one, three, three)

Pick 3 Midday

3-7-6

(three, seven, six)

Pick 4 Evening

7-8-5-0

(seven, eight, five, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

2-4-6-8

(two, four, six, eight)

LOUISIANA

Pick 3

9-8-9

(nine, eight, nine)

Pick 4

0-8-1-2

(zero, eight, one, two)

MAINE

WPT

AD-QH-KH-8C-10H

(AD, QH, KH, 8C, 10H)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

4D-2H-5H-2S-5S

(4D, 2H, 5H, 2S, 5S)

Bonus Match 5

01-09-10-16-31, Bonus: 3

(one, nine, ten, sixteen, thirty-one; Bonus: three)

Pick 3 Evening

9-1-3

(nine, one, three)

Pick 3 Midday

4-4-4

(four, four, four)

Pick 4 Evening

8-5-3-2

(eight, five, three, two)

Pick 4 Midday

9-7-2-3

(nine, seven, two, three)

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

3-2-8-5

(three, two, eight, five)

Numbers Midday

3-0-6-3

(three, zero, six, three)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

AC-QD-KS-10H-7S

(AC, QD, KS, 10H, 7S)

Midday Daily 3

8-4-3

(eight, four, three)

Midday Daily 4

2-7-5-4

(two, seven, five, four)

Daily 3

9-7-8

(nine, seven, eight)

Daily 4

3-1-8-0

(three, one, eight, zero)

Fantasy 5

12-15-18-32-38

(twelve, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

01-06-10-16-17-22-23-28-29-30-35-41-42-53-56-65-66-70-71-74-75-80

(one, six, ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-five, eighty)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

1-0-1

(one, zero, one)

Northstar Cash

01-12-15-20-29

(one, twelve, fifteen, twenty, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

4-3-0

(four, three, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

9-5-8

(nine, five, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

9-1-9-9

(nine, one, nine, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

5-7-6-3

(five, seven, six, three)

Show Me Cash

12-27-29-30-34

(twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

13-19-24-28, Bonus: 6

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Bonus: six)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 4, Day: 1, Year: 10

(Month: four; Day: one; Year: ten)

Pick 3

2-8-3

(two, eight, three)

Pick 5

08-10-17-18-19

(eight, ten, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $114,000

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

JD-QD-JS-4C-6S

(JD, QD, JS, 4C, 6S)

Pick 3

7-5-7, Fireball: 6

(seven, five, seven; Fireball: six)

Pick 4

4-4-3-6, Fireball: 6

(four, four, three, six; Fireball: six)

Cash 5

13-15-21-28-43, Xtra: 3

(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, forty-three; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Pick 6

04-22-23-24-31-38, Xtra: 4

(four, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million

Midday Pick 3

0-3-2, Fireball: 8

(zero, three, two; Fireball: eight)

Midday Pick 4

6-1-1-8, Fireball: 8

(six, one, one, eight; Fireball: eight)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

0-3-1

(zero, three, one)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

0-3-2, Lucky Sum: 5

(zero, three, two; Lucky Sum: five)

Win 4 Midday

6-7-4-5, Lucky Sum: 22

(six, seven, four, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Numbers Evening

3-0-4, Lucky Sum: 7

(three, zero, four; Lucky Sum: seven)

Win 4 Evening

5-7-9-7, Lucky Sum: 28

(five, seven, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)

Pick 10

02-10-12-27-30-31-34-36-47-49-50-52-56-59-62-65-66-69-79-80

(two, ten, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-nine, eighty)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

4-2-9, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, two, nine; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Pick 4 Day

3-7-8-5, Lucky Sum: 23

(three, seven, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

6-4-4

(six, four, four)

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-9

(three, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

0-7-8-7

(zero, seven, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-9-6-1

(four, nine, six, one)

Pick 5 Evening

6-9-8-8-5

(six, nine, eight, eight, five)

Pick 5 Midday

9-9-7-3-6

(nine, nine, seven, three, six)

Rolling Cash 5

05-15-29-33-36

(five, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

06-07-10-15-36

(six, seven, ten, fifteen, thirty-six)

Pick 3

5-2-7

(five, two, seven)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-08-12-13-FREE-17-24-25-31

(four, eight, twelve, thirteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $35,000

Pick 4 1PM

2-6-0-5

(two, six, zero, five)

Pick 4 4PM

4-9-1-9

(four, nine, one, nine)

Pick 4 7PM

3-5-3-3

(three, five, three, three)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

04-06-26-32-38

(four, six, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Match 6 Lotto

14-19-27-40-44-48

(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, forty, forty-four, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million

Pick 2 Day

4-6, Wild: 3

(four, six; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

6-8, Wild: 9

(six, eight; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Day

7-9-8, Wild: 3

(seven, nine, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

1-2-3, Wild: 9

(one, two, three; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Day

1-4-0-3, Wild: 3

(one, four, zero, three; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

7-1-0-1, Wild: 9

(seven, one, zero, one; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Day

2-9-4-0-8, Wild: 3

(two, nine, four, zero, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

5-3-2-3-0, Wild: 9

(five, three, two, three, zero; Wild: nine)

Treasure Hunt

01-15-16-18-22

(one, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

7-1-8-9

(seven, one, eight, nine)

Numbers Midday

5-7-2-9

(five, seven, two, nine)

Wild Money

05-11-14-24-32, Extra: 35

(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-two; Extra: thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $46,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

11-13-16-20-37, Power-Up: 2

(eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

2-8-0

(two, eight, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

2-2-5

(two, two, five)

Pick 4 Evening

3-6-8-7

(three, six, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

0-8-0-9

(zero, eight, zero, nine)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

2-7-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(two, seven, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 3 Midday

1-7-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(one, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 3 Morning

2-5-8, Lucky Sum: 15

(two, five, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Evening

6-1-9-9, Lucky Sum: 25

(six, one, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Cash 4 Midday

7-6-3-7, Lucky Sum: 23

(seven, six, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Cash 4 Morning

1-7-1-8, Lucky Sum: 17

(one, seven, one, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-04-06-07-08-09-11-12-16-19-21-24

(two, four, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-05-08-11-13-16-17-18-20-21-23

(one, two, five, eight, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-04-05-06-08-09-11-12-14-20-22-24

(one, four, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

1-8-5-9, Sum It Up: 23

(one, eight, five, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-three)

Daily 4 Evening

9-5-7-8, Sum It Up: 29

(nine, five, seven, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-nine)

Daily 4 Morning

4-4-0-6, Sum It Up: 14

(four, four, zero, six; Sum It Up: fourteen)

Pick 3 Day

3-9-7, Sum It Up: 19

(three, nine, seven; Sum It Up: nineteen)

Pick 3 Evening

4-2-8, Sum It Up: 14

(four, two, eight; Sum It Up: fourteen)

Pick 3 Morning

8-9-8, Sum It Up: 25

(eight, nine, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-five)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

05-14-15-21-34

(five, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-four)

Cash 5 Night

23-25-27-28-32

(twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Pick 3 Day

6-6-5

(six, six, five)

Pick 3 Night

7-1-5

(seven, one, five)

Pick 4 Day

6-6-8-3

(six, six, eight, three)

Pick 4 Night

2-2-2-5

(two, two, two, five)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

3-1-2

(three, one, two)

Keno

01-08-11-13-14-19-20-24-32-36-37-48-51-55-57-61-69-72-73-75

(one, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-five)

Match 4

05-07-15-16

(five, seven, fifteen, sixteen)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

09-10-11-16-18-19

(nine, ten, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)

Daily 3

3-7-6

(three, seven, six)

Daily 4

8-2-6-3

(eight, two, six, three)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

QC-KH-AH-8C-4H

(QC, KH, AH, 8C, 4H)

SuperCash

16-21-22-27-33-38, Doubler: N

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

02-09-15-17-30

(two, nine, fifteen, seventeen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $59,000

Daily Pick 3

2-6-7

(two, six, seven)

Daily Pick 4

8-7-4-6

(eight, seven, four, six)