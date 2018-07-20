Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
0-9-6
(zero, nine, six)
5-9-9
(five, nine, nine)
6-4-2-1
(six, four, two, one)
1-9-3-1
(one, nine, three, one)
03-14-17-25-30
(three, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $145,000
8-4-9
(eight, four, nine)
2-8-4
(two, eight, four)
3-2-6-7
(three, two, six, seven)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:41.07
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 41.07)
10-18-22-25-28
(ten, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
10-21-23-26-29
(ten, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
5-0-4
(five, zero, four)
7-0-3
(seven, zero, three)
02-04-06-07-09-15-16-22
(two, four, six, seven, nine, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two)
0-5-9
(zero, five, nine)
7-0-7-1
(seven, zero, seven, one)
4-6-4
(four, six, four)
6-6-4
(six, six, four)
8-3-4-1
(eight, three, four, one)
0-9-8-0
(zero, nine, eight, zero)
3-8
(three, eight)
5-7
(five, seven)
3-8-7
(three, eight, seven)
0-8-8
(zero, eight, eight)
5-2-9-8
(five, two, nine, eight)
7-7-8-5
(seven, seven, eight, five)
9-9-8-7-4
(nine, nine, eight, seven, four)
3-8-7-6-4
(three, eight, seven, six, four)
3-1
(three, one)
5-2
(five, two)
9-9-2
(nine, nine, two)
2-1-5
(two, one, five)
8-2-4-7
(eight, two, four, seven)
2-2-0-1
(two, two, zero, one)
4-7-8-5-6
(four, seven, eight, five, six)
8-0-3-5-4
(eight, zero, three, five, four)
5C-4D-5D-6S-8S
(5C, 4D, 5D, 6S, 8S)
01-02-03-04-06-07-08-10-11-14-16-20
(one, two, three, four, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty)
02-03-04-11-12-14-15-16-19-20-22-24
(two, three, four, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-02-03-04-05-06-09-10-16-17-20-23
(one, two, three, four, five, six, nine, ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three)
01-06-07-09-10-12-13-15-17-18-20-21
(one, six, seven, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
1-3-6
(one, three, six)
3-6-1
(three, six, one)
5-6-7-5
(five, six, seven, five)
6-8-1-6
(six, eight, one, six)
0-0-2-5-2
(zero, zero, two, five, two)
8-9-5-2-1
(eight, nine, five, two, one)
9-8-2
(nine, eight, two)
3-6-7
(three, six, seven)
06-13-33-35-36
(six, thirteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six)
02-08-20-23-27-28-29-31-33-39-45-52-56-57-59-60-66-70-73-75, BE: 57
(two, eight, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-five; BE: fifty-seven)
2-4-6, SB: 4
(two, four, six; SB: four)
9-5-7-9, SB: 4
(nine, five, seven, nine; SB: four)
2-4-6
(two, four, six)
9-5-7-9
(nine, five, seven, nine)
9-3-1
(nine, three, one)
4-6-8
(four, six, eight)
0-0-9
(zero, zero, nine)
7-3-0-3
(seven, three, zero, three)
QC-6D-7H-6S-8S
(QC, 6D, 7H, 6S, 8S)
KH-4C-8C-6S-9S
(KH, 4C, 8C, 6S, 9S)
10-12-21-31-36, Bonus: 32
(ten, twelve, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-six; Bonus: thirty-two)
4-6-9
(four, six, nine)
4-3-1
(four, three, one)
6-6-3-1
(six, six, three, one)
8-4-2-0
(eight, four, two, zero)
3-6-2-6
(three, six, two, six)
8-6-6-0
(eight, six, six, zero)
QS-10C-6D-7H-8H
(QS, 10C, 6D, 7H, 8H)
4-1-8
(four, one, eight)
5-8-7-1
(five, eight, seven, one)
0-4-1
(zero, four, one)
7-9-8-2
(seven, nine, eight, two)
02-05-24-32-33
(two, five, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three)
08-13-16-19-23-32-34-35-38-41-43-44-45-53-55-57-65-68-71-77-79-80
(eight, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-seven, seventy-nine, eighty)
0-7-2
(zero, seven, two)
03-05-08-26-29
(three, five, eight, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
4-6-5
(four, six, five)
4-9-0
(four, nine, zero)
9-1-9-6
(nine, one, nine, six)
1-3-9-2
(one, three, nine, two)
10-14-21-28-29
(ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
08-11-14-17, Bonus: 12
(eight, eleven, fourteen, seventeen; Bonus: twelve)
Month: 4, Day: 29, Year: 2
(Month: four; Day: twenty-nine; Year: two)
5-3-8
(five, three, eight)
27-29-30-36-38
(twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
5C-6D-2H-7H-7S
(5C, 6D, 2H, 7H, 7S)
4-6-3, Fireball: 4
(four, six, three; Fireball: four)
2-2-5-6, Fireball: 4
(two, two, five, six; Fireball: four)
16-25-32-40-41, Xtra: 2
(sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty, forty-one; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $143,000
02-03-11-12-18-46, Xtra: 4
(two, three, eleven, twelve, eighteen, forty-six; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $10.9 million
9-2-4, Fireball: 9
(nine, two, four; Fireball: nine)
2-1-8-1, Fireball: 9
(two, one, eight, one; Fireball: nine)
3-8-9
(three, eight, nine)
1-4-5, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, four, five; Lucky Sum: ten)
4-1-6-2, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, one, six, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
4-8-9, Lucky Sum: 21
(four, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
8-5-0-9, Lucky Sum: 22
(eight, five, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
04-08-12-17-22-31-34-36-45-49-50-51-54-59-64-65-67-70-72-80
(four, eight, twelve, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-two, eighty)
3-6-7, Lucky Sum: 16
(three, six, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
9-1-7-6, Lucky Sum: 23
(nine, one, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
1-5-3
(one, five, three)
2-7-5
(two, seven, five)
0-3-4-3
(zero, three, four, three)
6-8-3-5
(six, eight, three, five)
7-8-2-8-1
(seven, eight, two, eight, one)
3-3-5-1-8
(three, three, five, one, eight)
11-16-19-24-26
(eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
07-14-18-22-30
(seven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty)
5-9-4
(five, nine, four)
02-08-10-14-FREE-19-23-27-32
(two, eight, ten, fourteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $17,000
0-2-0-5
(zero, two, zero, five)
3-9-8-9
(three, nine, eight, nine)
9-4-9-4
(nine, four, nine, four)
02-06-36-37-42
(two, six, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
10-14-21-28-31-38
(ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million
4-1, Wild: 1
(four, one; Wild: one)
6-0, Wild: 3
(six, zero; Wild: three)
2-1-5, Wild: 1
(two, one, five; Wild: one)
2-7-5, Wild: 3
(two, seven, five; Wild: three)
1-6-5-1, Wild: 1
(one, six, five, one; Wild: one)
9-1-4-6, Wild: 3
(nine, one, four, six; Wild: three)
1-7-5-4-6, Wild: 1
(one, seven, five, four, six; Wild: one)
6-2-8-8-4, Wild: 3
(six, two, eight, eight, four; Wild: three)
03-09-16-19-27
(three, nine, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
1-1-0-3
(one, one, zero, three)
7-2-3-6
(seven, two, three, six)
02-03-04-16-28, Extra: 30
(two, three, four, sixteen, twenty-eight; Extra: thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $91,000
18-20-32-33-36, Power-Up: 4
(eighteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six; Power, Up: four)
0-3-2
(zero, three, two)
8-2-0
(eight, two, zero)
4-3-4-4
(four, three, four, four)
4-5-0-0
(four, five, zero, zero)
8-0-8, Lucky Sum: 16
(eight, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
2-2-1, Lucky Sum: 5
(two, two, one; Lucky Sum: five)
6-0-3, Lucky Sum: 9
(six, zero, three; Lucky Sum: nine)
5-1-8-5, Lucky Sum: 19
(five, one, eight, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
8-3-1-9, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, three, one, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
0-8-1-3, Lucky Sum: 12
(zero, eight, one, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)
04-07-12-13-14-15-16-17-20-21-23-24
(four, seven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-02-07-08-09-10-11-13-15-18-21-23
(one, two, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
02-05-06-07-08-10-15-17-19-20-21-24
(two, five, six, seven, eight, ten, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
6-6-5-7, Sum It Up: 24
(six, six, five, seven; Sum It Up: twenty-four)
8-9-1-8, Sum It Up: 26
(eight, nine, one, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-six)
9-0-8-8, Sum It Up: 25
(nine, zero, eight, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-five)
9-3-6, Sum It Up: 18
(nine, three, six; Sum It Up: eighteen)
0-4-1, Sum It Up: 5
(zero, four, one; Sum It Up: five)
6-0-2, Sum It Up: 8
(six, zero, two; Sum It Up: eight)
04-07-19-31-33
(four, seven, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-three)
6-7-3
(six, seven, three)
2-6-1-6
(two, six, one, six)
01-02-05-14-18-22
(one, two, five, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
7-0-1
(seven, zero, one)
3-4-4-2
(three, four, four, two)
KC-AD-9C-10C-4D
(KC, AD, 9C, 10C, 4D)
04-11-13-24-31
(four, eleven, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-one)
1-0-3
(one, zero, three)
0-2-7-5
(zero, two, seven, five)