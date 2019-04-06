Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:
03-05-06-33-36, Power-Up: 3
(three, five, six, thirty-three, thirty-six; Power, Up: three)
1-9-5
(one, nine, five)
2-3-8
(two, three, eight)
4-9-4-2
(four, nine, four, two)
3-7-6-7
(three, seven, six, seven)
1-6-1, Lucky Sum: 8
(one, six, one; Lucky Sum: eight)
9-2-3, Lucky Sum: 14
(nine, two, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
4-8-3, Lucky Sum: 15
(four, eight, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
8-5-4-1, Lucky Sum: 18
(eight, five, four, one; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
1-2-1-7, Lucky Sum: 11
(one, two, one, seven; Lucky Sum: eleven)
7-0-6-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(seven, zero, six, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
05-06-17-19-20, Bonus: 1
(five, six, seventeen, nineteen, twenty; Bonus: one)
01-03-06-07-08-12-15-17-18-20-21-24
(one, three, six, seven, eight, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
05-08-10-11-13-14-15-16-17-18-22-23
(five, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
04-05-06-09-10-14-16-17-19-21-22-23
(four, five, six, nine, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
1-5-5-1, Sum It Up: 12
(one, five, five, one; Sum It Up: twelve)
1-4-2-6, Sum It Up: 13
(one, four, two, six; Sum It Up: thirteen)
8-2-4-9, Sum It Up: 23
(eight, two, four, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-three)
8-1-8, Sum It Up: 17
(eight, one, eight; Sum It Up: seventeen)
5-8-7, Sum It Up: 20
(five, eight, seven; Sum It Up: twenty)
7-8-2, Sum It Up: 17
(seven, eight, two; Sum It Up: seventeen)
02-05-20-23-24
(two, five, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
3-6-2
(three, six, two)
2-1-9-9
(two, one, nine, nine)
02-05-13-18-22-25
(two, five, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
3-0-1
(three, zero, one)
4-8-3-5
(four, eight, three, five)
5C-6C-7C-4D-5D
(5C, 6C, 7C, 4D, 5D)
2-6-3
(two, six, three)
4-8-3-2
(four, eight, three, two)