Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
0-0-6-0
(zero, zero, six, zero)
9-0-4-1
(nine, zero, four, one)
02-10-14-25-35, Extra: 21
(two, ten, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-five; Extra: twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $127,000
09-10-26-28-37, Power-Up: 3
(nine, ten, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-seven; Power, Up: three)
3-9-6
(three, nine, six)
3-2-7
(three, two, seven)
6-7-7-8
(six, seven, seven, eight)
5-6-1-8
(five, six, one, eight)
6-5-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(six, five, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
1-0-9, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: ten)
8-4-1, Lucky Sum: 13
(eight, four, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
8-2-1-2, Lucky Sum: 13
(eight, two, one, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
9-2-7-3, Lucky Sum: 21
(nine, two, seven, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
4-2-8-1, Lucky Sum: 15
(four, two, eight, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
01-03-06-07-10-12-16-19-20-21-22-24
(one, three, six, seven, ten, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-04-05-09-10-11-12-14-15-17-22-24
(one, four, five, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-04-06-11-12-14-15-16-19-20-21-24
(one, four, six, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
8-3-0-6, Sum It Up: 17
(eight, three, zero, six; Sum It Up: seventeen)
2-8-9-5, Sum It Up: 24
(two, eight, nine, five; Sum It Up: twenty-four)
1-6-2-0, Sum It Up: 9
(one, six, two, zero; Sum It Up: nine)
5-3-7, Sum It Up: 15
(five, three, seven; Sum It Up: fifteen)
0-1-6, Sum It Up: 7
(zero, one, six; Sum It Up: seven)
2-7-1, Sum It Up: 10
(two, seven, one; Sum It Up: ten)
08-09-18-24-28
(eight, nine, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
02-03-06-18-22
(two, three, six, eighteen, twenty-two)
0-7-2
(zero, seven, two)
7-0-4
(seven, zero, four)
9-7-9-5
(nine, seven, nine, five)
9-5-0-1
(nine, five, zero, one)
0-4-9
(zero, four, nine)
02-03-13-23-34-35-36-41-44-45-49-53-54-55-59-61-62-64-76-78
(two, three, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, seventy-six, seventy-eight)
13-14-17-21
(thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one)
03-05-12-16-19-21
(three, five, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
4-9-1
(four, nine, one)
2-5-0-3
(two, five, zero, three)
JS-2C-3C-2H-9S
(JS, 2C, 3C, 2H, 9S)
08-13-21-24-25-37, Doubler: N
(eight, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
03-17-20-23-25
(three, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
8-9-6
(eight, nine, six)
6-0-5-9
(six, zero, five, nine)