Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-03-12-13-20-21

(one, three, twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Daily 3

8-8-8

(eight, eight, eight)

Daily 4

2-0-9-3

(two, zero, nine, three)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

JC-QH-7D-2H-7S

(JC, QH, 7D, 2H, 7S)

SuperCash

03-06-07-25-27-38, Doubler: Y

(three, six, seven, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Doubler: Y)

Badger 5

01-02-03-09-10

(one, two, three, nine, ten)

Daily Pick 3

2-3-8

(two, three, eight)

Daily Pick 4

1-2-2-6

(one, two, two, six)