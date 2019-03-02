Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Cash

07-22-23-26-29

(seven, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $141,000

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

9-7-6, Lucky Sum: 22

(nine, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Cash 3 Midday

7-6-7, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 3 Morning

1-0-8, Lucky Sum: 9

(one, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: nine)

Cash 4 Evening

7-8-4-6, Lucky Sum: 25

(seven, eight, four, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Cash 4 Midday

9-5-0-9, Lucky Sum: 23

(nine, five, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Cash 4 Morning

4-3-5-6, Lucky Sum: 18

(four, three, five, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-06-09-12-13-14-15-16-22-23-24

(one, two, six, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

03-06-07-09-12-14-15-17-20-21-22-24

(three, six, seven, nine, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-05-07-09-11-14-17-18-20-21-23

(one, three, five, seven, nine, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Night

01-06-07-08-09-10-12-13-15-16-19-24

(one, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Cash 5

01-06-15-19-32

(one, six, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-two)

Daily 4 Day

5-8-6-2, Sum It Up: 21

(five, eight, six, two; Sum It Up: twenty-one)

Daily 4 Evening

2-8-9-2, Sum It Up: 21

(two, eight, nine, two; Sum It Up: twenty-one)

Daily 4 Morning

3-9-4-9, Sum It Up: 25

(three, nine, four, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-five)

Daily 4 Night

3-2-6-1, Sum It Up: 12

(three, two, six, one; Sum It Up: twelve)

Lotto

13-24-38-40-44-49

(thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-four, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $8.25 million

Pick 3 Day

3-0-1, Sum It Up: 4

(three, zero, one; Sum It Up: four)

Pick 3 Evening

8-9-6, Sum It Up: 23

(eight, nine, six; Sum It Up: twenty-three)

Pick 3 Morning

2-7-9, Sum It Up: 18

(two, seven, nine; Sum It Up: eighteen)

Pick 3 Night

1-9-6, Sum It Up: 16

(one, nine, six; Sum It Up: sixteen)

VIRGINIA

Bank a Million

03-08-10-12-14-37, Bonus: 15

(three, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, thirty-seven; Bonus: fifteen)

Cash 5 Day

03-09-14-22-31

(three, nine, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)

Cash 5 Night

08-15-20-22-34

(eight, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-four)

Pick 3 Day

8-4-0

(eight, four, zero)

Pick 3 Night

6-2-7

(six, two, seven)

Pick 4 Day

3-8-0-8

(three, eight, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Night

2-4-0-3

(two, four, zero, three)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

0-5-5

(zero, five, five)

Hit 5

14-20-21-24-39

(fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $580,000

Keno

01-06-10-11-12-16-18-23-27-28-31-38-42-48-50-53-55-56-65-69

(one, six, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-five, sixty-nine)

Lotto

03-11-14-35-41-43

(three, eleven, fourteen, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $5 million

Match 4

03-06-15-20

(three, six, fifteen, twenty)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

4-6-9

(four, six, nine)

Daily 4

3-9-2-4

(three, nine, two, four)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

AC-KD-JH-2D-4S

(AC, KD, JH, 2D, 4S)

Megabucks

03-13-16-18-27-37

(three, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

SuperCash

09-17-28-29-33-37, Doubler: N

(nine, seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

02-03-12-13-24

(two, three, twelve, thirteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Daily Pick 3

7-4-2

(seven, four, two)

Daily Pick 4

3-3-3-3

(three, three, three, three)