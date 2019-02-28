Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
07-10-27-31-36
(seven, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-six)
2-6-6
(two, six, six)
02-07-09-16-FREE-20-23-25-30
(two, seven, nine, sixteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
02-08-09-25-31-36
(two, eight, nine, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-six)
7-6-9-0
(seven, six, nine, zero)
2-6-7-6
(two, six, seven, six)
1-6-4-2
(one, six, four, two)
07-17-56-65
(seven, seventeen, fifty-six, sixty-five)
06-18-36-42-43
(six, eighteen, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
04-19-22-24-38-48
(four, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million
9-4, Wild: 9
(nine, four; Wild: nine)
0-0, Wild: 6
(zero, zero; Wild: six)
8-7-1, Wild: 9
(eight, seven, one; Wild: nine)
9-4-4, Wild: 6
(nine, four, four; Wild: six)
4-0-7-8, Wild: 9
(four, zero, seven, eight; Wild: nine)
6-8-5-7, Wild: 6
(six, eight, five, seven; Wild: six)
8-4-2-5-6, Wild: 9
(eight, four, two, five, six; Wild: nine)
4-7-9-5-6, Wild: 6
(four, seven, nine, five, six; Wild: six)
01-09-13-17-21
(one, nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
8-9-9-9
(eight, nine, nine, nine)
8-6-2-3
(eight, six, two, three)
01-11-14-31-36, Power-Up: 2
(one, eleven, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-six; Power, Up: two)
0-9-6
(zero, nine, six)
3-9-0
(three, nine, zero)
1-8-0-9
(one, eight, zero, nine)
8-4-6-0
(eight, four, six, zero)
07-09-10-19-34
(seven, nine, ten, nineteen, thirty-four)
6-9-9, Lucky Sum: 24
(six, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
9-5-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(nine, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
9-7-1, Lucky Sum: 17
(nine, seven, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
1-4-4-6, Lucky Sum: 15
(one, four, four, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
2-9-4-2, Lucky Sum: 17
(two, nine, four, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
4-1-0-5, Lucky Sum: 10
(four, one, zero, five; Lucky Sum: ten)
07-11-17-24-34, Bonus: 4
(seven, eleven, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four; Bonus: four)
01-03-04-06-11-12-13-14-17-19-20-21
(one, three, four, six, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
01-03-04-07-09-10-11-12-16-18-19-22
(one, three, four, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
01-03-04-06-08-10-11-13-14-20-21-23
(one, three, four, six, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
4-7-9-6, Sum It Up: 26
(four, seven, nine, six; Sum It Up: twenty-six)
1-2-5-5, Sum It Up: 13
(one, two, five, five; Sum It Up: thirteen)
1-4-0-2, Sum It Up: 7
(one, four, zero, two; Sum It Up: seven)
2-2-4, Sum It Up: 8
(two, two, four; Sum It Up: eight)
3-8-3, Sum It Up: 14
(three, eight, three; Sum It Up: fourteen)
8-5-8, Sum It Up: 21
(eight, five, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-one)
04-08-18-19-28
(four, eight, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-eight)
02-06-18-31-34
(two, six, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-four)
4-5-3
(four, five, three)
9-7-8
(nine, seven, eight)
1-1-6-4
(one, one, six, four)
7-2-7-2
(seven, two, seven, two)
7-3-1
(seven, three, one)
2-8-6-9
(two, eight, six, nine)
2C-6C-7C-7D-9D
(2C, 6C, 7C, 7D, 9D)
03-09-22-28-31-46
(three, nine, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
04-11-26-28-35-36, Doubler: N
(four, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
06-15-17-24-31
(six, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $58,000
1-9-6
(one, nine, six)
7-3-7-2
(seven, three, seven, two)