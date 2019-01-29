Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

01-07-11-17-27

(one, seven, eleven, seventeen, twenty-seven)

Pick 3

8-8-0

(eight, eight, zero)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-06-11-13-FREE-18-23-25-32

(one, six, eleven, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Megabucks

05-07-16-19-26-48

(five, seven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-eight)

Pick 4 1PM

4-3-3-1

(four, three, three, one)

Pick 4 4PM

0-1-0-9

(zero, one, zero, nine)

Pick 4 7PM

3-0-3-6

(three, zero, three, six)

Win for Life

04-29-38-70

(four, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, seventy)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

13-14-25-36-43

(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Match 6 Lotto

03-08-16-19-34-47

(three, eight, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-four, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Pick 2 Day

4-1, Wild: 4

(four, one; Wild: four)

Pick 2 Evening

7-4, Wild: 2

(seven, four; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Day

9-4-8, Wild: 4

(nine, four, eight; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Evening

0-6-0, Wild: 2

(zero, six, zero; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Day

0-8-6-0, Wild: 4

(zero, eight, six, zero; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Evening

2-1-4-0, Wild: 2

(two, one, four, zero; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Day

9-3-9-1-6, Wild: 4

(nine, three, nine, one, six; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Evening

7-8-2-3-6, Wild: 2

(seven, eight, two, three, six; Wild: two)

Treasure Hunt

04-06-14-18-22

(four, six, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $24,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

6-5-2-8

(six, five, two, eight)

Numbers Midday

4-2-6-8

(four, two, six, eight)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

05-14-21-34-35, Power-Up: 2

(five, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

2-0-4

(two, zero, four)

Pick 3 Midday

3-6-3

(three, six, three)

Pick 4 Evening

2-5-5-6

(two, five, five, six)

Pick 4 Midday

2-1-6-6

(two, one, six, six)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

9-8-7, Lucky Sum: 24

(nine, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Cash 3 Midday

8-2-5, Lucky Sum: 15

(eight, two, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 3 Morning

3-8-8, Lucky Sum: 19

(three, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 4 Evening

4-8-6-8, Lucky Sum: 26

(four, eight, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

Cash 4 Midday

7-9-3-7, Lucky Sum: 26

(seven, nine, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

Cash 4 Morning

6-1-8-0, Lucky Sum: 15

(six, one, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Tennessee Cash

05-13-15-17-23, Bonus: 4

(five, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three; Bonus: four)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-06-07-11-12-13-15-17-20-21-23

(one, two, six, seven, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-04-05-07-08-09-10-13-15-19-21

(one, two, four, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Morning

03-04-08-11-15-16-17-18-21-22-23-24

(three, four, eight, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

6-2-9-1, Sum It Up: 18

(six, two, nine, one; Sum It Up: eighteen)

Daily 4 Evening

7-7-5-9, Sum It Up: 28

(seven, seven, five, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-eight)

Daily 4 Morning

5-5-3-6, Sum It Up: 19

(five, five, three, six; Sum It Up: nineteen)

Pick 3 Day

9-4-4, Sum It Up: 17

(nine, four, four; Sum It Up: seventeen)

Pick 3 Evening

7-1-4, Sum It Up: 12

(seven, one, four; Sum It Up: twelve)

Pick 3 Morning

6-8-4, Sum It Up: 18

(six, eight, four; Sum It Up: eighteen)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

06-10-15-25-30

(six, ten, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty)

Cash 5 Night

25-26-27-30-33

(twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three)

Pick 3 Day

0-7-1

(zero, seven, one)

Pick 3 Night

8-1-6

(eight, one, six)

Pick 4 Day

8-0-9-5

(eight, zero, nine, five)

Pick 4 Night

3-5-5-3

(three, five, five, three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

10-12-13-15-19-20

(ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty)

Daily 3

9-0-7

(nine, zero, seven)

Daily 4

1-0-9-5

(one, zero, nine, five)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

QS-AS-4D-9H-3S

(QS, AS, 4D, 9H, 3S)

SuperCash

06-13-15-20-21-26, Doubler: N

(six, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

10-16-20-21-26

(ten, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Daily Pick 3

2-1-9

(two, one, nine)

Daily Pick 4

6-4-2-4

(six, four, two, four)